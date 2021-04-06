Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

