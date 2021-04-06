Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

