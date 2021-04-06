Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,384 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 221,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

