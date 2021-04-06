Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 39,397 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $782.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

