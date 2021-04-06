Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,514 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 233.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.12. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.07 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,416 shares of company stock worth $7,270,807 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.