Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $591.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $634.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.39.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

