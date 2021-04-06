Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

EMD opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.