Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $275.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.98 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,020.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

