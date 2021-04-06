Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

