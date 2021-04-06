Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $62,548,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

