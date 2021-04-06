Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,427 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

