Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,449 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

