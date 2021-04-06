Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,456 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of KMF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.