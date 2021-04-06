Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,986 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.