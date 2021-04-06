Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares during the period.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

