Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
NYSE:GGM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 80,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,742. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
