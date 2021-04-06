Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE:GGM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 80,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,742. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

