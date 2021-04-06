Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,180. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
