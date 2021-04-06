Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

