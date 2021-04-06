Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the oil production company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.35). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LON GKP opened at GBX 171.32 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £362.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.80.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

