GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $77.63 million and $18.03 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,128,381 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

