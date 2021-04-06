Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0633 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $338,689.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,209,871 tokens. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

