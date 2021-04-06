Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.82

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.32.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

