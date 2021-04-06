Hall Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.34. 112,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $218.12 and a 12 month high of $336.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

