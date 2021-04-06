Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Exelon comprises approximately 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.