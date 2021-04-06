Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 27,933 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 61,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,545. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.