Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 36,396 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 2.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 4,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,452. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of -173.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

