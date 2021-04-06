Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 38,448 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. International Business Machines makes up 4.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.92. 35,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

