Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $2 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Corning makes up 1.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 45,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

