Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 228,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Tilray makes up approximately 1.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Tilray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $5,008,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 171,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,823,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

