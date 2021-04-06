Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $138.87. 191,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

