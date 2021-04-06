Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 25,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,177. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

