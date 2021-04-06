Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 4.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.