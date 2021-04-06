Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.87

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.87 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 35.44 ($0.46). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 33.82 ($0.44), with a volume of 13,960,848 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.87.

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.