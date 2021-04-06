Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Reaches $216.07 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $216.07 million and $3.61 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,291.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.29 or 0.03623688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.85 or 0.00416622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.19 or 0.01129144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.00 or 0.00458053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00462670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00319969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

