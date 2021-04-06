Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.30. Hanger shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

