Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.63 ($183.10).

HNR1 opened at €156.35 ($183.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €137.97. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

