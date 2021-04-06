HARD Protocol Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125.19 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00074108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00284202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00105083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00753283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011978 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.