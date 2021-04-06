Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.17. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several research analysts have commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

