Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. 2,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

