Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $175.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,986,054,169 coins and its circulating supply is 9,393,098,169 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.