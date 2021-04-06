Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.