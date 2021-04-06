Hasbro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,056% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

