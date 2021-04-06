HashCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $1.21 million worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 311% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.