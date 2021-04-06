Hashgard Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $566,512.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 152.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $566,512.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

