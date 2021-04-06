Hathor Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $319.19 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00270485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00764449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,169.49 or 0.99311467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

