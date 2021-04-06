Hathor Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Hathor has a market cap of $294.07 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00292525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00103613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00753722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

