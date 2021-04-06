Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €70.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.78. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 12-month high of €55.30 ($65.06). The company has a market capitalization of $806.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

