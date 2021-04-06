Haven Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.06 or 0.00029265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $242.48 million and $2.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,283.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.44 or 0.03636438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00408001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01120446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.62 or 0.00448868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00464916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00322114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,216,175 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

