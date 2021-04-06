Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.96

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $34.58. Hawkins shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 43,605 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

