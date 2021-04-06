Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.93

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.93 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 152.70 ($2.00). Hays shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,379,254 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -303.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.93.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

